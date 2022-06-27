Urgent need for volunteers to help women and children move out of abusive homes in Montreal

An organization that helps women and children move out of their abusive homes says if it doesn’t find more volunteers by moving day dozens of families in Montreal will be forced to remain in dangerous situations.

The local non-profit Shelter Movers works with community agencies to help families escape violence by moving them to safe places.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of requests for relocation due to the increase in gender-based violence and the current housing crisis," Renata Fuchs Militzer, director of the Montreal-area Shelter Movers branch said in a press release.

But volunteers are in short supply and the organization fears they will be forced to cancel or delay moves if people don’t step up to help them soon.

Anyone interested in volunteering or who wants more information is encouraged to visit the group's website.

Shelter Movers is a Canada-wide organization that offers free moving and storage to women and children running from violence.

It was founded in 2016, but the Montreal-area chapter has been operating since 2020 and has helped move more than 200 families so far, it said.

A study led by researchers at the University of Sherbrooke concluded that 22.5 per cent of women in relationships in Montreal are "exposed to domestic violence," a phenomenon that has increased over the past two years.