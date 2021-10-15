iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today

image.jpg

As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.

The list includes hospitals, CHSLDs, CLSCs, rehabilitation centres, intermediate resources, family-type resources and private residences for seniors (RPAs).

The measure applies in particular to caregivers, companions and visitors.

However, the Health and Social Services Ministry is allowing for numerous exceptions. For example, the vaccination passport will not be required for people accessing one of these places to receive health or social services. This includes participants in a research project.

This is also the case for those accompanying a child under 14 years of age, those in the company of a person who is giving birth, those accompanying a person who is visiting a loved one at the end of his or her life, or those accompanying a person who is unable to consent to the care required by his or her state of health.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error