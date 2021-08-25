Vaccination Passport: Where will it be needed?
Starting September 1, Quebecers will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to take part in certain activities or visit some businesses.
The vaccination passport will be required for all Quebecers 13-years of age and older.
Activities and places the passport will be required:
- Bars (for terrasse service)
- Restaurants (for terrasse service, not for takeout)\
- Gyms
- Movie Theatres
- Theatres
- Concert halls
- Night clubs
- Microbreweries
- Bowling alleys
- Amusement parks
- Theme parks
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Zoos
- Escape rooms
- Outdoor events/festivals with more than 50 people
- Arcades
- Water parks
- Arenas
- Stadiums
- Auditoriums
- Cruises
- Paintball
- Laser Tag
- Karting
- Bio dome, Planetarium, Insectarium
- Botanical Gardens
- Trade fairs and Exhibitions
Sports and physical activities
The vaccination passport will be required for the following (organized) activities:
- Hockey
- Soccer
- Ringette
- Basketball
- Football
- Rugby
- Baseball
- Softball
- Handball
- Kin-Ball
- Volleyball
- Water polo
- Lacrosse
- Karate
- Judo
- Boxing
- Kick-boxing
- Wrestling
- Taekwondo
- Squash
- Spike ball
- Wall ball
- Racquetball
- Doubles tennis
- Badminton
- Pickle ball
- Table tennis
- Doubles rowing
- Canoeing (two or more)
- Dragon boat
- Rafting
- Artistic swimming in pairs and in teams;
- Pairs figure skating
- Cheerleading
- Curling
- Ultimate Frisbee
- CrossFit
- Speed skating
- Fencing
The following sports/activities will require the vaccination passport when being practiced indoors only:
- Rock climbing
- Weight lifting
- Swimming
- Diving
- Dance
- Trampoline
- All activities offered in a group lesson or training session (spinning, Pilates, yoga, swim lessons, etc.)
Sports and activities exceptions:
- Professional/High level sports
- Sport-Études practices*/Gym class
- Practicing with members of the same household
- No passport is required to use free outdoor facilities: tennis courts, basketball court, and outdoor rink
* While the passport is not required for Sport-Études students to take part in practices, every student-athlete will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to take part in inter-school activities/competitions
The passport will not be required for the following outdoor activities:
- Tennis
- Golf
- Archery
- Horseback riding
- Downhill/Cross-Country skiing
- Snowboarding
- Water skiing
- Mountain biking
The vaccination passport will not be required in the following places and activities:
- Restaurant drive-through/take-out
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Libraries
- Museums
- Private gatherings
- Weddings
- Funerals
- Places of worship
- Spas/Saunas
- Massage therapy
- Driving lessons
- Hotel stays
- Hunting/Fishing