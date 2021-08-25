Vaccination Passport: Where will it be needed?

Starting September 1, Quebecers will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to take part in certain activities or visit some businesses.

The vaccination passport will be required for all Quebecers 13-years of age and older.

Activities and places the passport will be required:

Bars (for terrasse service)

Restaurants (for terrasse service, not for takeout)\

Gyms

Movie Theatres

Theatres

Concert halls

Night clubs

Microbreweries

Bowling alleys

Amusement parks

Theme parks

Casinos

Bingo halls

Zoos

Escape rooms

Outdoor events/festivals with more than 50 people

Arcades

Water parks

Arenas

Stadiums

Auditoriums

Cruises

Paintball

Laser Tag

Karting

Bio dome, Planetarium, Insectarium

Botanical Gardens

Trade fairs and Exhibitions

Sports and physical activities

The vaccination passport will be required for the following (organized) activities:

Hockey

Soccer

Ringette

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Softball

Handball

Kin-Ball

Volleyball

Water polo

Lacrosse

Karate

Judo

Boxing

Kick-boxing

Wrestling

Taekwondo

Squash

Spike ball

Wall ball

Racquetball

Doubles tennis

Badminton

Pickle ball

Table tennis

Doubles rowing

Canoeing (two or more)

Dragon boat

Rafting

Artistic swimming in pairs and in teams;

Pairs figure skating

Cheerleading

Curling

Ultimate Frisbee

CrossFit

Speed skating

Fencing

The following sports/activities will require the vaccination passport when being practiced indoors only:

Rock climbing

Weight lifting

Swimming

Diving

Dance

Trampoline

All activities offered in a group lesson or training session (spinning, Pilates, yoga, swim lessons, etc.)

Sports and activities exceptions:

Professional/High level sports

Sport-Études practices*/Gym class

Practicing with members of the same household

No passport is required to use free outdoor facilities: tennis courts, basketball court, and outdoor rink

* While the passport is not required for Sport-Études students to take part in practices, every student-athlete will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to take part in inter-school activities/competitions

The passport will not be required for the following outdoor activities:

Tennis

Golf

Archery

Horseback riding

Downhill/Cross-Country skiing

Snowboarding

Water skiing

Mountain biking

The vaccination passport will not be required in the following places and activities: