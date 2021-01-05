Vaccinations begin for some hospital workers in Montreal

Some front line healthcare workers who deal with COVID patients in hospitals are starting to get their vaccinations this week.

Some workers for the Lakeshore General and Verdun Hospitals reached out to yourstory@cjad.com saying they've been getting their shots or vaccination appointments so far.

The regional health authority for the Centre Sud in Montreal confirms in a statement to CJAD 800 that they've started vaccinating workers and doctors in hospital wards with COVID positive patients, the ICU, operating rooms, hemodialysis and emeregency rooms. Next on the list are workers in other hospital wards and front line workers who care for at-risk patients.

The West Island health authority said they have a similar list for hospital personnel and about a hundred workers are vaccinated a day.

Quebec had started its vaccination campaign last month with residents and workers at long term care homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to criticism that the vaccine roll-out in Canada is slow compared to other countries.

"I think all Canadians, including me, are frustrated to see vaccines in freezers and not in people's arms," said Trudeau at a news conference. "That's why we're going to continue working closely with the provinces both to deliver vaccines to the provinces and to support them as they need it in terms of getting more vaccines out to vulnerable populations and front line workers as quickly as possible."

Trudeau said he'll discuss the matter with provincial premiers in a regular virtual meeting with them on Thursday.