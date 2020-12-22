Vaccine hesitancy on the front lines: a health-care worker shares her questions, we find answers

By Cindy Sherwin

MONTREAL — Sometimes during the first wave, Tania Muhanna, a patient attendant at a Montreal long-term care home, said she would lie down at the edge of a bed next to a resident who was sick and alone.

The 44-year-old health-care worker said she got some “bizarre” looks from co-workers, “but I also got looks of appreciation and love and I wouldn’t change a thing. These people - they had nobody.”

It was early in the pandemic, a time when it wasn’t easy to arrange communication between the residents and their family members on the outside.

“It was absolutely terrifying. We have to go in with our game faces on, put on a brave face. The last thing you want to do is scare our patients, our residents,” Muhanna said.

The front-line worker was also concerned about catching COVID-19 herself.

“Like everyone else, we weren’t prepared, obviously. We weren’t expecting any of this,” Muhanna said, explaining they were working 16-hour days last spring and didn’t have enough PPE. Fortunately, she remained healthy.

Today at her CHSLD - which Muhanna has asked CTV not to name because she said she’s speaking only for herself - the situation is under control.

“Where I work, honestly, now -- we’re doing a fantastic job,” and Muhanna said they have the personal protective equipment they need.

But she said the emotional scars from the first months when the disease was ever-present and people around her were dying, are “still with me.”

So, is she now looking forward to getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available at the CHSLD where she still works?

Despite the stress and fear she’s lived through, Muhanna said she knows it might sound strange that she’s hesitant about being vaccinated.

“I’m definitely not an anti-vaxxer. I get the flu shot every year, so I have nothing against vaccines," Muhanna told CTV in an interview.

What she needs to make a clear-headed decision, she said, are “good, trusted” answers to the many questions she and her co-workers have, since “it’s all happened so fast.”

She said many of her fellow workers are “flat-out refusing” to be inoculated.

Misinformation, memes and decontextualized videos circulating online are not helpful.

Muhanna said most of the social media posts others have sent to her about vaccines “have been negative.”

“I feel like we’re left a little in the dark here. We’re -- let’s face it -- risking our own lives to take care of others, and people just need to understand where some of the hesitancy is coming from.”

But the frontline worker said she is open-minded and is “totally grateful” she will eventually be offered the two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine that she would need, for the vaccine to be effective.

“If by the time it rolls around to my turn, if I feel like I have enough information and I’m comfortable, I’ll absolutely go ahead with it. If not then I’d opt to wait for a later one,” Muhanna has so far concluded.