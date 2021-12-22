iHeartRadio
'Vaccine passport' among OQLF's annual round-up of buzzwords of the year

image.jpg

The term "vaccine passport" made a spectacular entry into the vocabulary of Quebecers in 2021, so much so that the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) has chosen it as part of the organization's annual list of twelve buzzwords of the year.

In this pandemic year, terms related to the fields of medicine and computer science occupied a prominent place for Quebecers, as they did in 2020.

In the field of medicine and virology, the OQLF noted that the terms "messenger RNA vaccine" and "variant" were most popular.

Other terms chosen by the OQLF include "defossilization," "metavers," "clouding," "screen sharing," "ready-to-eat meals," "real estate bidding," "garden trend," "space tourism" and "hybrid work."

The 2020 terms were "shop local," "bubble," "mental load," "online order," "COVID-19," "physical distancing," "docu-reality," "carbon footprint," "distance learning," "new space age," "telecommuting" and "binge-watching."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2021.

