Vaccine passport to be required in the National Assembly

The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) and the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) have finally imposed their views: the vaccination passport will be mandatory in the National Assembly.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) and Québec solidaire (QS) were opposed because the measure was not recommended by public health.

The Bureau of the National Assembly decided late Thursday.

Representatives of the CAQ and the PLQ, who are in the majority, voted in favour of imposing the measure.

The rule will come into effect 21 days after its publication, which is expected to be Friday.

"It's important that Parliament set an example," said Eric Lefebvre of the CAQ. "We are disappointed with the position of Québec solidaire and the Parti québécois and we will let them explain why they are so resistant to such a measure."

"On an epidemiological basis, I have no evidence to recommend the imposition of the vaccine passport to the Assembly," said public health director Horacio Arruda earlier in the afternoon.

At a press conference with health minister Christian Dubé, Arruda said he was not consulted on the issue, but added that the passport can be imposed "for reasons of exemplarity," he said.

"I'm not saying it's inappropriate," he said.

However, Dubé criticized the parties that are reluctant to impose the vaccine passport on the floor of the Assembly.

"I don't understand why parliamentarians don't want to set an example for Quebecers. I think it's much more a political decision than a public health decision," he said.

In a press conference Thursday morning, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon argued that the Assembly should stick to public health directives and refrain from politicizing the issue.

He said imposing a vaccine passport in the Assembly may contribute to the suspicions of citizens who are already angry with elected officials.

He recalled that the vaccine passport is required for non-essential activities, while parliamentary democracy, according to him, is essential.

Parliamentary leader of QS Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois maintained that the National Assembly must set an example and that this includes complying with the advice of public health.

"As public health does not recommend the passport to the Assembly, it is necessary to comply with this recommendation," he argued.

"We have been on the side of science since the beginning of this pandemic," he said in an interview.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 30, 2021.