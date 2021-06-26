Vaccivan cancelled Saturday due to weather, other walk-in sites open

The "vaccivan" that was scheduled to park and deliver COVID-19 vaccines Saturday from 1-7 p.m. will not be at Martin-Luther King Park in Cote-des-Neiges due to the weather.

The Montreal West-Central health and social services centre (CIUSSS) confirmed that the Jean Coutu coloured van would remain in the garage for the rainy Saturday.

Those wanting a vaccination this weekend in West-Central Montreal have the following options:

CLSC Parc-Extension (7085 Hutchison St.) - Pfizer (Available by appointment only); Moderna (Available with or without an appointment: first-come, first-served)

Universite de Montreal- MIL Campus (1375 Thérèse-Lavoie-Roux Ave.) - Pfizer (Available by appointment only except for those aged 12 - 17); Moderna (Available with or without an appointment: first-come, first-served); 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vézina St.) - Pfizer (Available by appointment only except for those aged 12 - 17); Moderna (Available with or without an appointment: first-come, first-served); Daily 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Decarie Square (6900 Decarie Blvd.) - AstraZeneca second dose (Available with or without an appointment: first-come, first-served); Pfizer (Available by appointment only except for those aged 12 - 17); Daily 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Walk-in vaccine sites in East Montreal:

Stade Olympique/SAQ (4545, Pierre-de-Coubertin Ave.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aréna Martin-Brodeur (5300 Robert Blvd.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-in sites on Montreal's West Island:

Bob Birnie Arena (58 Maywood Ave.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centre civique de Dollard-des-Ormeaux (12001 De Salaberry Blvd.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centre sportif Dollard-St-Laurent (707 75the Ave.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centre communautaire Gerry-Robertson (9665 Gouin West Blvd.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Island Drive-Thru Vaccination (12000 English Ave.) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday.

Walk-in sites in South-Central Montreal:

Palais de congres (1001 place Jean-Paul Riopelle); open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until there are no more doses available.

CLSC de la Visitation, Beaudry metro station (1705 de la Visitation St.); open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until there are no more doses available.

Point-Saint-Charles vaccination site (2115 Centre St.); open Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., or until there are no more doses available.

Walk-in sites in North Montreal:

Ahuntsic vaccination clinic (800 Henri-Bourassa Blvd. West), open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Montreal North vaccination clinic (11201 Lacordaire Blvd.); open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christophe-Colomb vaccination clinic (7355 Christophe-Colomb Ave.), open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saint-Laurent vaccination clinic (821 Sainte Croix Ave.), opens every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit Sante Montreal's website for more information. Those wanting a second dose must have waited eight weeks since the first dose.