Val-d'Or hit by two tremors caused by mining activity on Sunday morning

MONTREAL -- The tranquility of Val-d'Or was disturbed by two seismic events early on Sunday morning.

The two tremors were the result of operations in the Goldex mine in the western part of the city, which is owned by Agnico-Eagle.

“At around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, a seismic event measuring 2.9 on the Richter Scale was felt in several sectors of Val-d'Or,” said mine general manager Jocelyn Gelinas. “About two minutes later, we experienced another seismic activity, this time measuring 1.5.”

The mine was quickly evacuated and an investigation is underway into what caused the tremors. The seismic activity was felt on the surface, despite occurring 200 meters from the bottom of the shaft.

“Usually these tremors are not felt on the surface,” said Gelinas. “Nobody was injured, the damage is limited but an event like this makes us question our mining methods.”

Gelinas said seismic events such as Sunday's are not frequent but aren't unusual.

“It's a danger that exists. It's a known risk we take when we go down. But we are constantly trying to improve our mining methods to make them safe and efficient.”

As a precaution, Sunday's day shift in the mine was cancelled. While work resumed on Monday, Gelinas said the level where the activity occurred was closed for investigation.

It's the second such event at the Goldex mine this year. A 2.4 earthquake occurred following a blast in a deep portion of the mine. In 2011, the mine was forced to close for almost two years after a portion of it collapsed, though nobody was injured.

Gelinas said there was no link between the 2020 earthquakes and the 2011 incident.

“In 2011, our mining techniques were very different and our underground approach was, too,” he said. “Seismicity is something well known in the mining world. It's part of the risk, even if we do everything we can to avoid it.”

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.