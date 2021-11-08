Valerie Plante outlines priorities one day after reelection as Montreal mayor

A smiling Valérie Plante addressed the public Monday morning, less than a day after being reelected mayor of Montreal.

"Our plan is clear and our vision is clear," Plante said, noting her government's priorities during the first 100 days will be housing, as well as "the needs of families and economic recovery."

"There's going to be very concrete action being done for affordable housing," said Plante, noting her government plans to implement a mandatory rent registry. "That is one way to bring more transparency to support tenants."

Plante also notes her administration is already working on its next municipal budget.

"We have a strong plan and I believe Montrealers are happy that we know where we're going when it comes to ecological transition," said Plante.

The 47-year-old took the election with 52.07 per cent (213,451) of the vote, according to Election Montreal as of 11 a.m.

Top opponent and former mayor Denis Coderre received 37.93 per cent (155,474) of the vote.

"The fact that Montrealers chose me again with a big number, it's a victory," she said. "I don't want to disappoint them, I want to represent them all... My message is: we will always be there to listen and adapt. And I think that is the right thing to do, always getting better."

Plante's victory was declared just after 9 p.m. Sunday, leading to a dance at the end of her speech.

Plante also took a moment to celebrate numerous women who were elected in several of Quebec's largest cities, including Catherine Fournier in Longueuil and France Bélisle in Gatineau.

When asked if she was concerned about the low voter turnout -- 37.64 per cent -- Plante pointed out that Montrealers just elected new federal government during a pandemic that has spanned almost two years.

"When there are two elections, the second one is always at a disadvantage," she admitted. "But the result of the municipal election has an immediate impact on your daily lives."