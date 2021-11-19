Valerie Plante sworn in as Montreal mayor, promises to start working right away

Montreal's new municipal government was sworn in Thursday evening at a ceremony at Palais des Congrès.

Valérie Plante is entering her second term as mayor with her party, Projet Montréal.

After the swearing-in, the 47-year-old immediately made her priorities clear, saying the first 100 days of her mandate start now.

"Working together will benefit all of us," she stated. "And it is what is expected of us."

Plante pointed to public security as one of her top priorities, noting she plans to hire more police officers and invest in community groups.

"It's definitely working with community groups, working with the SPVM, assuring that there are more police officers," she said. "Not only that, this is why I talk about community groups, doing some prevention, working with school boards. Being present in different neighbourhoods."

The opposition at City Hall says Plante will be held accountable for her campaign promises.

"When you promise something to the population, you have to deliver," argued Aref Salem, leader of Ensemble Montréal. "If you can't deliver, don't promise. "

Nevertheless, the two parties say they do plan to work together.

"Housing, public security, ecology transition, I'm sure that everywhere, whatever the party is, we heard those things, so we need to work together to find solutions," Plante said.

The mayor is set to reveal the full details of who will be on her executive committee next week.