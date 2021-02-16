iHeartRadio
Van rolls into gas station storefront after driver steps out in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood

A van rolled into the window of a gas station late Monday night on St. Jacques near Helen-Rochester street on Feb. 16, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

A van smashed through a gas station window late Monday night in Montreal’s NDG neighborhood.

Police received the call at around midnight after the driver reportedly stepped out of the van, which then rolled into the gas station through the window on St Jacques near Helen-Rochester street.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

There were no reported injuries.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Police say the vehicle did not hit any of the feul pumps.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

