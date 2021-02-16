Van rolls into gas station storefront after driver steps out in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood

A van smashed through a gas station window late Monday night in Montreal’s NDG neighborhood.

Police received the call at around midnight after the driver reportedly stepped out of the van, which then rolled into the gas station through the window on St Jacques near Helen-Rochester street.

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the vehicle did not hit any of the feul pumps.

