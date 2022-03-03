Van set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a van was set on fire in a residential area of the Saint-Laurent borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. Thursday about the incident, on Valade Street near Abbott Street.

When police arrived on the scene, firefighters had already brought the flames under control.

"According to first information, one or several suspects would have set the vehicle on fire," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "The van is a total loss."

Chèvrefils noted that upon initial inspection, no incendiary device was located.

The van has been towed for further inspection by the Montreal police arson squad.