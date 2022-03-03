iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Van set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a van was set on fire in a residential area of the Saint-Laurent borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. Thursday about the incident, on Valade Street near Abbott Street.

When police arrived on the scene, firefighters had already brought the flames under control.

"According to first information, one or several suspects would have set the vehicle on fire," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "The van is a total loss."

Chèvrefils noted that upon initial inspection, no incendiary device was located.

The van has been towed for further inspection by the Montreal police arson squad.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error