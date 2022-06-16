iHeartRadio
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Three Canadian cities were on the shortlist to earn a spot hosting matches for the next World Cup.

Vancouver will be hosting matches at BC Place, which hosted several FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in 2015. It has a capacity of around 54,000 and has an artificial surface.

Toronto will be hosting matches at the BMO Field, which hosts Toronto Argonauts games but was originally constructed as a soccer venue. It can seat around 28,000 fans.

Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium was also one of the finalists, but was not selected.

This is the first time that the men’s tournament will be played in Canada, and the first time that three countries have jointly hosted the event.

This will also be the first World Cup to include 48 teams after the tournament’s expansion.

 

