Vancouver Whitecaps to join Toronto FC, CF Montreal in playing at home next month

MONTREAL -- After helping to put on a top-notch show on July 17 in its return home after a nine-month absence, CF Montreal will have the opportunity to treat its fans to three more games in August.

In a joint news release, CF Montreal and MLS announced that the team will play three more games at Saputo Stadium in August.

The games will take place on Aug. 4 against Atlanta United, Aug. 14 against the New York Red Bulls and Aug. 27 when Toronto FC comes to town.

Match tickets will be offered on a priority basis to season tickets members, who will be able to use their season ticket credit to confirm their tickets online.

The authorization to have home games at Saputo Stadium does not extend beyond Aug. 31.

According to Quebec public health guidelines for outdoor public activities and events in the province, the maximum capacity allowed is currently 5,000 spectators, the same number as July 17 when Montreal played FC Cincinnati.

MLS teams will continue to follow the Canada-U.S. border public health protocols adopted on July 5 by the Canadian government, which are required for all individuals entering the country.

Under the protocols, fully vaccinated players and staff are not subject to a quarantine period but must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to travel and upon arrival in Canada.

MLS remains in communication with the Canadian government about plans to host the remainder of Canadian clubs' home games in Canada under the national interest exemption.

FIRST TIME IN 539 DAYS

Toronto FC has already held two matches at BMO Field this month and the Vancouver Whitecaps have continued to play out of Sandy, Utah, because of scheduling conflicts at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Whitecaps open August with three straight road games before hosting Los Angeles FC on Aug. 21 and Real Salt Lake on Aug. 29. The LAFC match comes 539 days after the last game at B.C. Place.

"We are very, very excited to finally return home and play in front of our amazing supporters at B.C. Place," Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps sporting director and CEO, said in a statement. "A number of our players haven't experienced the joy of playing in Vancouver with fans, so this will be a special moment."

Toronto's next home game is Aug. 1 against Nashville SC.