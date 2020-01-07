Vandalized statue of Maurice Richard will finally be cleaned up
A statue of Maurice 'Rocket' Richard that was vandalized months ago will finally be cleaned up next week - and not in the spring as was originally planned.
Officials with the City of Montreal say the statue in front of the Maurice Richard Arena next to Olympic Stadium was vandalized in the fall with grafitti drawn on the forehead of the tribute to the late Montreal Canadiens legend.
The company that cleans off graffiti in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve told the borough it couldn't do anything about the statue until after winter was over, noting that it uses high-pressure water that is likely to freeze and cause damage to buildings and other items nearby.
But on Tuesday the borough announced it is going to hire specialized cleaners to remove the graffiti from the statue next week.
