Vaudreuil-Dorion man killed in Sunday evening dispute

A generic police tape photo from CTV

A 39-year-old man has succumbed to injuries received during an altercation with another man late Sunday night in Vaudreuil-Dorion. 

Police were called to a dispute that took place at a residence on Caron St. where they arrested the other man involved in the fight. The 38-year-old will be questioned by Sûreté du Québec investigators on Monday.

The motive behind the incident is still unknown. By early Monday morning, police weren’t able to say if the men knew each other.

