Vegan comfort cooking: Buddhist chef offers up plant-based recipes for every day

image.jpeg

Climate scientists have long said that one of the best ways to protect the Earth is to turn to a plant-based diet.

Jean-Philippe Cyr is a practising Buddhist who cares deeply about how what we eat affects the planet.

He offers vegan recipes not just for vegans, but also for people who would like to reduce the amount of meat they eat.

His book is called: The Buddhist Chef's Vegan Comfort Cooking: Easy, Feel-Good Recipes for Every Day.

Check out some of the recipes below (click on the arrows to see them full-size) and watch Cyr in the video above.

Grilled Mexican Corn on the Cob





Onion Bhajis


Sweet Potato and Mushroom Stuffed Shells 
 

 

