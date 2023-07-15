Vehicle caravan protests Quebec French-language law in Montreal

Cars cruised through Montreal streets on Saturday denouncing Quebec's French-language law known as Bill 96.

"We're doing it because we have to save English Montreal," said organizer Mario Napolitano. "Bill 96 will destroy the city."

Napolitano is part of the group Bridging Ethnic Communities, a non-profit organization that "unites Quebecers of all languages, ages, and cultures while opposing discrimination, racism and violation of freedoms imposed by the provincial government through its implementation of unreasonable language laws," according to its website.

Napolitano said the motorcade will respect traffic laws and that the protest will be peaceful.

Bill 96 is being challenged in court by 23 English-speaking communities in the province, and multiple protests against the law were held after its passing in 2022.

Other groups have also filed legal challenges to the bill.

Bill 96 (An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec) was introduced at the national assembly in 2021 and received assent in 2022. It affirms French as the official language in Quebec and amends the Charter of the French language.