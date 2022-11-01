Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough.

For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.

The 53-year-old driver was not injured.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the van was reportedly travelling on Ste-Emilie Street and made a northward turn onto Saint Augustin before running over the victim.

SPVM investigators are analyzing the scene to gather more information and determine the circumstances surrounding the event.