Vehicle set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire early Monday morning in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers received a call from the Montreal fire department at 12:20 a.m. about the blaze on de Lorimier Avenue near Fleury Street East.

At the scene, officers found traces of an incendiary device.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad and the vehicle has been towed for analysis.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2022.

