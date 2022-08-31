Vehicle set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville classified as arson attack

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:50 a.m. about the blaze on Saint-Arsène Street, near Foucher Street.

"When the fire department arrived, they were able to control it rapidly," explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Witnesses saw a vehicle leave the scene following the beginning of that fire, so we're pointing at arson."

Brabant adds the car is a total loss, but there were no damages to the surrounding vehicles and buildings.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicle has been towed for examination.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad, which has sent investigators to the scene to determine the events leading up to the fire.