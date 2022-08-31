iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Vehicle set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville classified as arson attack

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:50 a.m. about the blaze on Saint-Arsène Street, near Foucher Street.

"When the fire department arrived, they were able to control it rapidly," explained Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Witnesses saw a vehicle leave the scene following the beginning of that fire, so we're pointing at arson."

Brabant adds the car is a total loss, but there were no damages to the surrounding vehicles and buildings.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicle has been towed for examination.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad, which has sent investigators to the scene to determine the events leading up to the fire.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*