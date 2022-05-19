iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Vehicle set on fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire early Thursday night in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. about the blaze on d'Iberville Street, near Masson Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and the vehicle was towed for analysis.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

Witnesses tell police they saw at least one person near the vehicle shortly before the fire started.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error