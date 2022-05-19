Vehicle set on fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire early Thursday night in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. about the blaze on d'Iberville Street, near Masson Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and the vehicle was towed for analysis.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

Witnesses tell police they saw at least one person near the vehicle shortly before the fire started.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2022.