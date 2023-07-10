iHeartRadio
Venus Williams granted wild card to compete in Montreal in August


Venus Williams, of the United States, waves as she leaves the court after her defeat to Simona Halep, of Romania, during round of sixteen play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Thursday August 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Venus Williams will be competing at the National Bank Open in August.

Tennis Canada announced Monday that the 43-year-old has received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the tournament.

It will be the former No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion's 12th appearance at the event, with her best result being a final appearance in 2014 after defeating her sister Serena.

The top-20 wild card that Williams was awarded is reserved for players who were either former World No. 1's, ranked inside the top 20 in 2022, or have previously won a Grand Slam, WTA Finals, or a WTA 1000 tournament in singles.

This is the second wild card given for this year's tournament, with Caroline Wozniacki being the other.

The remainder of the entry list will be revealed on Thursday.

Here's for another 100 years of history and great tennis in Montréal and Toronto at the @NBOtoronto and @OBNmontreal! ��

Do you think all the current tennis records will be broken by then? ��@Rogers pic.twitter.com/6egFcYzJmL

— Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) July 9, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

12

