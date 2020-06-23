Verdun beach getting set to open - but with new COVID-19 restrictions

The Verdun beach is getting ready to open officially but be prepared for the new COVID-19 public health precautions.

The official date will be announced soon even though people have already been going to cool off while there's no lifeguard around.

The borough is in the process of hiring lifeguards - enough to not only monitor swimmers but to keep track of attendance and manage any possible lineups.

New social distancing restrictions mean only 80 people will be allowed on the beach - about 20% of the regular capacity.

You can only stay for 45 minutes so everyone can get a chance to get in. That could change according to public health requirements.

The borough has a lot of other things to arrange before opening such as setting up the washrooms and temporary hand-washing stations.

Beach-goers will have to arrive already wearing their bathing suit and have their own life-jackets for their kids if needed.

You can call 514=280-0789 for updates on water quality and to see if swimming is allowed that day.