Verdun MNA Alejandra Zaga Mendez to become QS whip on Thursday

Quebec solidaire has announced a new whip.

Verdun MNA Alejandra Zaga Mendez will take on the role Thursday, becoming the whip of the second opposition group in the National Assembly.

Mendez succeeds Ruba Ghazal, who gave up her seat after announcing on May 21 that she is running for co-spokesperson for Quebec solidaire (QS). Ghazal said she wanted to “devote herself fully to the race.”

The 45-year-old Mercier MNA is the first candidate officially in the running to succeed Manon Masse as co-spokesperson for Quebec solidaire.

While being interviewed by The Canadian Press during the announcement on Sunday, Ghazal promised to prioritize Quebec independence.

Ghazal said she thought long and hard about what she could propose to supporters to move her party forward. She concluded that independence, language and culture should be at the heart of her political action.

Among the other names circulating for possible candidacy is Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie.

Former Rouyn-Noranda--Temiscamingue MNA Emilise Lessard-Therrien is also a prospective candidate.

Candidates must collect 500 signatures from members in good standing from six regions and 20 different ridings. Debates are scheduled to take place during the 13-week campaign.

The convention that will elect the QS spokespersons will take place from November 24 to 26. That’s when Masse will step down as co-spokesperson. It is expected that Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will remain in office.

-With files from Caroline Plante

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.