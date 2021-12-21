'Very difficult choices': Legault to outline Quebec’s next steps in pandemic response on Wednesday

Faced with record-breaking daily infections of the coronavirus and overflowing emergency rooms, Quebec Premier François Legault will outline the province’s next steps in the pandemic response at a press conference on Wednesday.

The premier did not reveal which public health measures will be announced just three days before Christmas, but did say on social media that “Quebec is faced with very difficult choices” ahead, as are other jurisdictions around the world.

“What guides us is the ability or not to treat sick Quebecers in the coming weeks. We will come back to you tomorrow with our decisions,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hospital capacity is an increasing concern for the province, with COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds across the province.

As Quebec set another new, single-day record for coronavirus infections with 5,043 new cases, another 59 people were admitted to hospital. Forty-one patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, representing an overall increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

There are now 415 people in hospital across Quebec.

New measures were already announced Monday but Health Minister Christian Dubé said more could be coming this week after his team meets with public health experts to determine where this wave of the pandemic is headed. Legault has previously said that a curfew is not being ruled out as an option to deal with the worsening health crisis in Quebec.

On Monday, the province shut down gyms, schools, taverns, casinons, movie theatres, performance venues and other public settings to deal with the rapid spread of Omicron variant that is easily infecting people, even those with two doses of the vaccine.

Restaurant dining rooms have been allowed to stay open in a reduced capacity between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Quebecers are being strongly encourage to keep their holiday gatherings in homes small this year, even if the maximum limit is 10 people, and to avoid unvaccinated people completely.