'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire

A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.

Joelle D'Antin says she woke up in the middle of the night Tuesday to the smell of smoke and the sound of firefighters.

"We were very, very, very nervous," said D'Antin on Friday. "We were pretty close."

D'Antin says she anxiously checked for updates every half hour, preparing to flee with her son at a moment's notice.

The wildfire that ripped through the Hawaiian island, leaving dozens dead, forced evacuations about five kilometres from her home.

On Friday, residents of Lahaina started to return home for the first time since the flames turned large swaths of the historic town into ashen rubble.

"There are people who have lost everything in Lahaina. If you've ever been to Maui, if you've been scuba diving in Lahaina, that whole area is lost. A lot of people are in shelters."

D'Antin's loved ones are safe, but she fears for the communities around her. She encourages Canadians looking to help to consider donating to Maui United Way and Maui Food Bank.

The death toll from the wildfires rose to 67 on Friday, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the state since a 1960 tsunami killed 61 people.

With files from The Canadian Press and Noovo Info