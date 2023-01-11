Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded

Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him.

The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.

“I threw all my eggs in one basket telling my family I found a place we can call home, finish playing my career and possibly more, but looks like it was just a dream,” said Kamara, who’s originally from Sierra Leone.

“I never wanted it to come to this, but I want to let you know I have asked the club (CFMTL) for a trade.”

Kamara didn’t give an explicit reason for wanting to move, but wrote that the off-season had been “mentally” difficult.

“I have no regrets being part of such a wonderful group in 2022,” he wrote.

Last season, he scored nine goals for Montreal after signing a one-year contract with a club option for 2023. Before joining CF Montreal, he had scored 130 goals in 15 seasons with various Major League Soccer (MLS) teams.

Kamara was one of the few players absent at the opening of CF Montreal's training camp last Monday at the Olympic Stadium.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press