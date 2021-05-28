Veteran CHOM 97.7 radio host Terry DiMonte says final goodbye through tears

Veteran CHOM 97.7 radio host Terry DiMonte signed off for the last time Friday morning.

In an emotional goodbye, he choked out his final words through tears.

"I signed an eight-year contract that has come to a conclusion," he said thanking his many coworkers, family and friends.

He had a special word for his wife, Jessica Dionne DiMonte.

"I know it doesn't sound like it," he said barely able to finish the sentence through tears.

"I'm really looking forward to spending more time with you, sweetheart, and not waking you up in the middle of the night."

He saved his final words for those who tune into his show.

"It's been a ride that I could never imagine and I'm deeply, deeply grateful to you," he said. "Merci Montreal. I can't thank you enough."

For his last song, he played "Aujourd'hui, je dis bonjour a la vie," by Harmonium.

DiMonte announced at the start of May he would be stepping away from the mic after 43 years in the business.

DiMonte was born in Verdun and raised on Montreal's West Island. He began his broadcast career in Churchill, Manitoba in 1978.

He joined CHOM as the "Morning Man" in 1984, and moved to MIX 96 in the '90s.

He then took over for George Balcan at CJAD 800 before returning to CHOM via a four-year stint at Q107 in Calgary.

DiMonte has been involved with various charities over the last 37 years, including the Montreal Children's Hospital, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the West Island and Sun Youth.

DiMonte was honoured for his achievements and longstanding career in the broadcast industry at the online Music & Broadcast Industry Awards (MBIA) induction ceremony earlier this month.