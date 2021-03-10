Veteran Montreal weather presenter and federal election candidate gets heat for being in Florida

Former Montreal weather presenter Frank Cavallaro has found himself in a whirlwind of controversy after launching his federal political campaign from Florida.

Cavallaro announced he was running for parliament this week for the Mount Royal riding under Erin O’Toole’s conservative banner.

Just days after the announcement, news spread quickly that he was in the United States.

Some were confused as to why the candidate was travelling during a pandemic, but Cavallaro says he’s following the rules.

“I’m in Florida working,” he told CJAD on Wednesday. “I came here last year to work, I’m here to work again. I’m a customer service rep.”

Cavallaro says he’s been in the sunshine state since November.

“I’m not breaking any rules,” he said.

“When I come back, I’m going to quarantine, get a test, and then quarantine at home.”

He also says he’s going to get vaccinated in the US next week, which he wouldn’t be able to do in Canada.

“And that will save a vaccine for a Canadian,” he said.

Montreal-born Cavallaro worked at CFCF 600 radio in Montreal before settling in as the main weather presenter at CTV Montreal, where he stayed for 17 years.

He also spent time with CJAD 800, TSN, The Weather Network, Mix 96, and most recently, CBC News at 6.

Mount Royal, Cavallaro’s future riding, is a mostly residential region on the Island of Montreal. It covers an area housing roughly 100,000 residents.

Liberal MP and former mayor Anthony Housefather is the incumbent for Cavallaro’s future riding – a Liberal stronghold with 56 per cent voting red in the 2019 federal election. It was also Pierre Elliot Trudeau's home riding.