Veteran soul singer Candi Staton will headline Pop Montreal this year


In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Candi Staton arrives at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Pop Montreal released a sneak peek of its 2023 lineup on Wednesday, revealing 82-year-old soul singer Candi Staton as one of its headlining artists.

Staton, best known for her 1976 disco chart-topper "Young Hearts Run Free," will perform in the fall festival as part of her farewell tour.

Another notable name in the lineup is philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West. While he's not expected to bust out a musical number, West is a prominent speaker and writer on issues like race, class and gender in America.

So far, the list includes three Quebec artists: folk-pop singer Beyries of Montreal, pop singer Laurence-Anne of Saint-Pascal, and bassist Mali Obomsawin Sextet of Abenaki First Nation at Odanak.

The festival will bring in a variety of artists from across the border as well, and a handful from overseas, including Germany's Tangerine Dream, the U.K.'s Loraine James, Jamaica's Lila Iké, and South Korea's Tengger.

More artists in the lineup are expected to be announced in the future.

Pop Montreal will take place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2023. 

