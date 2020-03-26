VIA Rail employee tests positive for COVID-19

A VIA Rail employee working on the line between Quebec City and Windsor tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company.

In a statement, VIA Rail said the employee worked on on trains 61,44,642 and 68 on March 14 and 15. They began showing symptoms on March 18 and were tested on March 21, receiving their positive result two days later.

According to the company, the employee did not work while symptomatic.

“The employee is being monitored by public health authorities, is in isolation and VIA Rail continues to follow-up directly, hoping for a prompt recovery,” they said. “All employees and crews that could have been potentially exposed have been contacted. Although possible exposure remains minimal, we have made sure that all our employees and crews were notified as soon as we were made aware of the situation, and we will remain in contact with them through the following weeks. We continue to contact passengers who might have been in direct or indirect contact with our employee.”

