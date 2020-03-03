Kahnawake blockade remains as VIA Rail resumes partial service between Montreal and Toronto

Most VIA Rail trains will be progressively back in service this week, including between Montreal and Toronto, the independent Crown Corporation confirmed Tuesday.

"As VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments, we would like to inform all our customers that this transition will take time and have an impact on the reservation system," officials noted. "We thank them for their patience and understanding."

The following trains from Montreal – Toronto will resume partial service Tuesday: 62, 63, 68 and 69.

The Senneterre-Jonquière route is expected to resume full service as of Wednesday.

The Quebec City – Montreal – Ottawa trains, as well as the Ocean (Montreal – Halifax), are currently running on full service.

"We continue to work with the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, on making sure that normal service can resume on all routes and that passengers can be welcomed back on board our trains as quickly as possible," the company stated.

VIA Rail notes as of the end of February, 940 trains have been cancelled due to numerous blockages related to anti-pipeline protests across the country, affecting more than 164,000 passengers.

Passengers who have any questions are encouraged to visit the VIA Rail website for more information.