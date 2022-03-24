Victoria Bridge reopened after 'emergency inspection' completed

The inspection work on the Victoria Bridge connecting Montreal to Notre-Dame Island and the South Shore was completed Thursday afternoon and the roadway is reopened to the South Shore.

The road was closed in both directions in the morning for an "emergency inspection."

Major rehabilitation work on the bridge began at the beginning of March, and federal transport minister Omar Alghabra said in January of last year that Ottawa would be shelling out $15 million over the next three years to renovate the bridge.

The ministry says the work will involve improving signage and adding surveillance cameras to the approaches to the bridge, in addition to "adding automated barriers, installing a system for detecting non-standard trucks and automated rerouting towards a reversal lane (including a check weighing system) involving the modification of the road geometry on the South Shore."