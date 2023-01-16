Video of dramatic police chase on Montreal highway goes viral

A video of a wild police chase in Montreal is going viral on social media showing officers run after three suspects on foot on a busy highway.

The 16-second video has five million views on TikTok as of Monday afternoon since it was posted on Sunday. Although the video is only surfacing now, Quebec provincial police confirmed the chase happened on Jan. 7.

The video shows part of the police chase on the Decarie Expressway where three suspects are seen sprinting down the roadway as traffic is at a standstill behind them.

A second video of the chase, filmed from a different angle, shows multiple police cruisers rushing to the scene on the highway.

The first video, filmed from an overhead bridge, shows a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officer exiting a cruiser and attempting to detain one of the men who are fleeing, but he manages to slip through the officer's fingers and keeps running.

His two alleged accomplices also keep running, including one who appears to be waving to the person recording the video.

The SQ confirmed Monday that all three individuals were arrested.

The provincial police said in an email to CTV News that around noon on Jan. 7, three suspects robbed a cell phone store on Boivin Street in Granby, Que., about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.

The SQ were called to assist police in tracking them down since they fled on Highway 10 toward Montreal.

Police located the suspects' vehicle on the Champlain Bridge and started their chase.

"The vehicle was stopped on the Decarie North Autoroute (15) at Jean-Talon Boulevard in Montreal, the three suspects fled on foot in the lanes of the highway and were arrested by SQ and SPVM officers in assistance," said Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre, a spokesperson for the SQ.

Police said two of the suspects, aged 18 and 19, remain in custody and are expected to face charges of robbery, fleeing police, dangerous driving, and possession of a disguise for a criminal purpose.

A third suspect, who is a minor, has been released, St-Pierre said.