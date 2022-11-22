Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating

A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera outside the home of a resident who lives near the site of the crash, at the intersection of Bloomfield and Lajoie avenues. The video was posted online as community members are shocked by the incident and are hoping the driver is found by police.

The video shows the driver slowly approach the intersection, but instead of stopping at the stop sign, the vehicle continues driving, pushing the stroller into the street. The person pushing the stroller does not appear to be struck by the vehicle.

CW: vehicular violence. pic.twitter.com/Vg2wDzfljW

The homeowner who recorded the video confirmed to CTV News it was recorded the afternoon of Nov. 16.

Paramedics and Montreal police said they received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. and responded to the scene of the crash. When the police officer arrived the mother and child had already been sent to hospital as a precaution. The infant was uninjured.

Jeanne Drouin, a police spokesperson, said investigators returned shortly after and spoke to witnesses.

"Like all of you, I am in shock after watching this video," wrote Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois in a tweet late Tuesday night. "I am in communication with the SPVM and I hope that they will be able to quickly identify the driver of the vehicle."

Comme vous tous, je suis sous le choc après avoir visionné cette vidéo. Je suis en communication avec le SPVM et j’espère que ceux-ci pourront identifier rapidement le ou la conductrice du véhicule.

Malgré tout cela, je suis soulagé d’apprendre que l’enfant se porte bien. #polmtl https://t.co/whVXvaM1m3

Police said the suspect vehicle was black but did not have any other descriptions.

The police investigation is still ongoing.