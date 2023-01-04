iHeartRadio
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building


Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building.

The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun on Dec. 30, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can access the building.

According to Islamic Centre director Mohamed Hamrani, the suspect was hurling insults at the two men.

Given previous attacks on mosques, including the killing of six men at a Quebec City mosque in 2017, the centre is on high alert.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted to the incident on Twitter.

"What happened at the Verdun mosque on Friday is unacceptable and disgusting. Islamophobia has no place in our community, or anywhere in Canada," he wrote.  

What happened at the Verdun Mosque on Friday is unacceptable and disgusting. Islamophobia has no place in our community, or anywhere in Canada.

— David Lametti (@DavidLametti) December 31, 2022 With files from CTV's Caroline Van Vlaardingen
