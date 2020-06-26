iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Videogame maker Ubisoft announces several internal investigations after allegations of sexual harassment

image.jpg

Videogame maker Ubisoft announced Friday they are launching several internal investigations about sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviours inside its facilities around the world.

The company's Montreal operation employs 3,900 workers, and developed a top-selling series named Assassin's Creed.

One former executive is accused of creating a toxic work environment that was tolerated by human resources. 

Similar complaints have come to light in recent days, and they affect Ubisoft's operations in most major cities, including Toronto. 

Ubisoft admitted it had failed to stamp out sexist behaviour in the male-dominated videogame industry.

 

Watch the report from Stephane Giroux above.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error