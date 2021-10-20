Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects

As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of his Cote-des-Neiges school school on Monday around 3 p.m. Montreal police said at about 8:45 p.m. that he had died from serious stab wounds to his upper body after the incident outside an alternative school called Programme Mile End, located in the basement of another school, Coronation Elementary, on Van Horne Avenue.

Police are on the hunt for three suspects believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18 as the family mourns the senseless killing.

Videos on Snapchat and Instagram have appeared online following the boy's death, mocking him and displaying violent images. In one video, a masked man appears to hold a knife while addressing the victim, whose nickname was Twizzy.

In another video, a man holds a bottle of liquor while smoking an e-cigarette with a song playing in the background that includes the lyrics "f--k your homie dead."

Montreal police said Wednesday they are aware the videos exist but said they can't say if the men depicted in them are implicated in the homicide. No arrests have been made in the case.

'NO MOTHER SHOULD HAVE TO EXPERIENCE THIS'

Meanwhile, the victim's mother is receiving an outpouring of support on social media from loved ones shocked as the killing of her son.

"No mother should have to experience this. I pray that God gives you all strength to get through these dark hours," one person wrote on her Facebook page.

Another person reached out, saying, "Nobody should have to go through what your family is going through. Sending you and the family love and strength during this senseless time."

Police said the stabbing started as a fight between a group of boys near the school and that the victim went inside the school to get some help and then collapsed.

It was second fatal daylight stabbing in the span of about 24 hours. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday police say a 36-year-old man stabbed his former roommate, a 24-year-old woman, near the corner of Milton St. and Aylmer St., in the McGill Ghetto. The suspect in that case was arrested and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.