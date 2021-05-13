Videotron's tentative agreement to be submitted to members on May 30

Some 3,000 Videotron employees will finally be asked on May 30 to vote on the agreement in principle reached with the employer to renew their collective agreement.

The agreement in principle was reached on the evening of April 30 between the management of the telecommunications company and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated with the QFL.

These 3,000 employees work in call centres, in collection, in engineering or are technicians.

CUPE did not want to reveal the content of the tentative agreement, preferring to keep it for its members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.