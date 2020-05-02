Videotron sees spike in phishing scams due to COVID-19

Quebec telecommunications company Videotron has seen an increase in phishing scams related to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Videotron is advising the public to be alert to avoid falling victim to scams.

"Unfortunately, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the current situation to gain access to Quebecers' personal information," said Pierre Bonin, senior vice president and CIO of Videotron in a news release. "People need to be alert to phishing attempts and protect themselves. If you have the slightest doubt, do not respond to the message. Take the time to check it out."

This comes after the Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) launched an awareness campaign to help Quebecers recognize scams during the COVID-19 crisis.

The AMF noted that the pandemic has created a “perfect environment” for fraudsters.