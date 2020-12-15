iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Videotron working with Samsung to gradually launch 5G network in Quebec

People stand next to a 5G logo during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2018. (Francisco Seco / AP)

Videotron says it is gradually launching its fifth-generation wireless network in Montreal before adding other regions of Quebec.

The deployment over the next few years will be done in collaboration with Samsung.

The 5G network will allow data to be transmitted up to 20 times faster than its current network.

The Quebecor subsidiary says 5G will expand opportunities at work and home while also boosting the competitiveness of companies.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is also establishing 5G networks in the United States, Japan and New Zealand and has been added to the list of Telus equipment suppliers.

Rogers Communications was the first of Canada's national wireless carriers to launch 5G service in January and was followed by BCE's Bell Canada and Telus.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error