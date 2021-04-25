View from Above: Paul Byron still valuable for the Canadiens

It’s hard not to cheer for Paul Byron.

Habs fans know the story well: Byron joined the Canadiens as a waiver wire pickup from the Calgary Flames back in October of 2015. He quickly endeared himself to the fan base with his speed, tenacity, versatility and surprising goal scoring touch.

In his second full season with Montreal, he was second on the team with 22 goals. He followed that up with 20-goal season in 2017-2018.

It’s been a trying season for the veteran winger.

To date, Byron has been placed on waivers three times, more of a function of his $3.4 million dollar annual salary and the Canadiens’ cap crunch than a reflection on his performance.

His role has changed from the days of his 20-goal seasons; with the team’s added depth at wing, Byron isn’t leaned on for his goal output as much as he once was. But make no mistake, Byron is still highly valued internally.

“He’s wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey for a reason’, said interim head coach Dominique Ducharme recently. “The guys really respect how competitive he is, the kind of guy he is. He’s a real pro. He’s a guy that if you’re in trouble, whether it’s on the ice (or) off the ice, that’s the kind of guy you want to have on your side. He’s that kind of teammate.”

Byron’s value was on full display in Montreal’s win in Edmonton On April 21.

It was a physical game and the 165-lb Byron was right in the middle of it. He was credited with seven hits and was very alert defensively, on his toes and quick to keep an eye on Oilers’ superstar Connor McDavid.

The team’s aggressive play was a prime reason they were able to defeat the Oilers 4-3.

It’s possible, however, that Byron’s style is taking a toll on him. He wasn’t able to suit up Saturday due to injury in Montreal’s 5-2 loss to Calgary and his absence showed. Although he has just 4 goals and 14 points this season, there always seems to be a hole when he is out of the lineup. When the 31 year-old is on the sidelines, the Canadiens miss his penalty killing skills, his fore checking ability and his main asset….his speed.

Paul Byron’s remarkable speed and quickness first caught my attention back in 2008.

A member of the Gatineau Olympiques, the Ottawa native played on a line with future Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux. After picking up 68 points in 52 regular season games, Byron found another level in the post season. His 21 goals in 19 games helped the Olympiques get to the QMJHL final, where they lost to Rouyn-Noranda. In the semi-finals, Gatineau surprised a deep Halifax Mooseheads team led by Jacob Voracek and Brad Marchand, sweeping them in four straight games.

Giroux, a first round pick from 2006 was dominant in that series but Byron may have been even better. Halifax had nobody who could keep up with him. Byron (if memory serves) was listed at 142 pounds back then. Despite his blinding pace and determination, I remember thinking: ‘terrific junior player, too small for the NHL’.

There’s no question Byron used that sort of misguided doubt to help fuel his drive to make it to the highest level. He’s forged a good career; he’s closing in on 500 games and 200 points.

Paul Byron still will carry his somewhat hefty salary cap hit for another two seasons after this one. Here’s hoping he can stay healthy and remain productive and while still playing his edgy style of hockey. It’s the only way he knows how to play.