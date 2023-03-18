Vigil held for green space slated for condos in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A group of demonstrators held a vigil Friday night for what they call an endangered green space in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough that will soon be turned into condos.

The space is on Assomption Boulevard, a few steps from the metro and sits in the shadow of an under-construction condo tower in the Notre-Dame-des-Victoires neighbourhood.

"It's a beautiful place," said resident Elanor Carerra. "These are mature trees; they bring life. We can't get life from concrete."

The candlelight vigil was for the trees on the land that was recently sold.

"In a couple of months, what you see right now is not going to be here anymore," said Ensemble Montreal city councillor Alba Zuniga Ramos.

Demonstrators on Friday said it is one of the few spaces in the area that is still wild and not a manicured park. They also say having it will cut down on heat islands in the summer in a neighbourhood that has seen rapid growth in recent years.

"Sherbrooke (Street) is an alley of condos," said Carerra. "Before, it was more open, sunny trees and green spaces, now, these dark, tall condos."

The demonstrators acknowledge that there is a housing shortage in the city, but that the space deserves to be preserved.

The borough has okayed the land sale, but residents are hoping the city might change its mind and buy it.

"It would require the city to step in and purchase from the promoter," said protest organizer Josee Demeules.

CTV News requested a comment from Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais, but he did not respond.

"It's a moment to mourn a green space that we wanted the city to acquire," said Ramos.