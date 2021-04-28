iHeartRadio
Vigil held on Montreal's South Shore to remember women allegedly killed by domestic violence

Police and women’s groups from Chateauguay and Mercier gathered for a memorial Wednesday morning for the ten women murdered, allegedly from conjugal violence, this year.

Those in attendance held a moment of silence.

The vigil comes amid a rash of alleged femicides, the latest in the South Shore community of Mercier. The bodies of Richard West, 38, and his wife Dyann Serafica-Donaire, 50, were found earlier this month in an apparent murder-suicide.

To help the situation, Quebec announced last week that it is investing $222.9 million over five years for a variety of measures for survivors, including $92 million for women’s shelters.

Women's shelters have to turn away between 10,000 and 15,000 women each year due to lack of space as occupancy rates hover close to 100 per cent virtually year-round.


photo: Stephane Giroux / CTV News Montreal)

More to come.

Logo

