Vigil held to commemorate victim of Quebec City stabbing

More than 100 people gathered on Monday evening to somberly commemorate a victim of a fatal stabbing attack in Quebec City.

The crowd stood under heavy police guard on Rue des Remparts in Old Quebec near the home of Suzanne Clermont, who was among two victims to be fatally stabbed on Halloween night. Vigil attendees stood in silence, laid flowers and lit candles in front of a memorial.

Clermont's son-in-law Julien Fortin delivered a message of peace and love to relatives and residents who came to express their solidarity.

Several political figures came to pay their respects, including Mayor Regis Labeaume and Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, who said she wanted to give Clermont's relatives “all my strength and affection.”

Management of the Musee National des Beaux-Arts du Quebec will hold a vigil on Tuesday evening to commemorate the institution's director of communications and marketings, Francois Duchesne, who was the other person fatally stabbed.

Five other people were injured in the attack, some seriously.