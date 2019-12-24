Vincenzo Guzzo thinking about a run for the federal Conservative leadership

The federal Conservative leadership race may soon have a celebrity candidate.

Vincenzo Guzzo, the Montreal-based theatre chain owner and star of TV's Dragon's Den, told CJAD 800 that he's considering running for Andrew Scheer's job.

For now, the outspoken Guzzo isn't making any firm commitments one way or the other.

"I'm considering it," Guzzo says. "I'm trying to figure out if it's the best thing for my family and I, if it's the best thing for the country. Am I the best person for the job that needs to get done?"

Guzzo suggests he'd like to see more frankness from the current crop of career politicians in Canada.

"I think the biggest thing that has come out of the last election is that we have a serious issue on the transparency of politicians in general towards the general population," he says. "I think we've got to go back to a time where people could express their opinions without being intimidated or bullied."

He also says he'd like to see politicians manage things better — particularly, the country's finances.

"Should we not require a minimal amount of managerial skill, talent, ability, if you're going to claim to be part of our government?" he says.

Guzzo also says he'd like to wait and see what kinds of people join the Conservative leadership race before deciding whether to throw his hat in the ring — adding he'll be more than willing to back that candidate if he or she can do a better job than he can.