Violent accident outside Montreal leaves one dead, another injured

Firefighters and police closed two of three lanes on Highway 15 for several hours following a violent accident near Montreal on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

A young man died in a violent road accident outside Montreal on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred on Highway 15 near Notre Dame Road in Mirabel, a suburb of Montreal, at 10:30 on Tuesday.

The driver, a man in his 20s, drove off the southbound lane, causing the car to roll and catch fire.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

There was one passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, who was able to escape the burning vehicle with minor burns.

Police are withholding the identities of both victims until their families can be notified.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Two of three lanes were closed until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The coroner is investigating the cause of the crash, police say the driver was likely not intoxicated.

The investigation is expected to last several weeks.

