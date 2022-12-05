Violent night in Montreal with 3 separate shootings

Three shootings occurred Sunday night on the island of Montreal, including one that left a person injured.

The Montreal Police Department (SPVM) did not report any arrests in any of the three events.

At around 7 p.m., a man was shot and injured at the Atwater metro station during an altercation involving about 10 people.

The event occurred inside the metro station's kiosk on de Maisonneuve Boulevard in Westmount. The SPVM has yet to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding this conflict.

The injured 38-year-old man took refuge in the commercial establishments of Place Alexis-Nihon, located across the street.

He had an upper body injury and was taken to a hospital. His life was out of danger at last news on Monday morning.

The man is known to the police and refuses to cooperate with investigators.

RESIDENTIAL SHOOTING

Around 9 p.m., gunshots rang out on Jean-Nicolet Street, in a residential area of the borough of Saint-Léonard.

Shell casings were found on the ground, and the impact of firearm projectiles were found on cars and at least one building.

No injuries were reported. Forensic identification technicians accompanied police investigators to comb the area.

FRONT DOORS SHOT AT

Finally, at approximately 11:30 p.m., two front doors of a residence on The Boulevard in Westmount were targeted by gunfire.

No one was injured.

In all three cases, police investigators are looking for video footage in an attempt to identify suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2022.